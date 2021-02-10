Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2014-2022

Overview of Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market

Vessel positioning system facilitates accuracy in positioning and enables mooring & anchoring. The market for marine dynamic positioning system was valued at $1,594 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $2,127 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%

Dynamic positioning system (DPS) is a computer-controlled system installed in ships to maintain its position in the water body. The system utilizes thrusters, propellers, and rudders to withstand external forces such as wind, waves, and water current. It ensures the safety and security of vessels by maintaining the positioning accuracy and improves stability. Redundancy is the ability of a system to retain its functions in case of single failure or fault, which is a crucial factor considered while choosing the appropriate DPS for ships. The equipment class of a DPS is defined based on its redundancy. According to the standards of International Maritime Organization (IMO), the dynamically positioned ships are:

CLASS 1: No Redundancy.

CLASS 2: Has redundancy so that single fault in an active system would lead to the failure of the overall system to fail.

CLASS 3: Has redundancy with the ability to withstand fire or flood in any one compartment without system failure.

Furthermore, the marine dynamic positioning system helps in automatically maintaining the position of vessels using subcomponents such as thrusters, control unit, and power management system. The dynamic positioning system market is segmented based on subsystem, equipment class, application, and geography. By subsystem, the dynamic positioning system market is categorized into control systems, power systems, thruster systems, and others. The equipment class includes class1, class 2, and class 3 systems. Applications covered in the study include naval vessels, offshore vessels, and others.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key players operating in the marine dynamic positioning system market are ABB, General Electric Co., Kongsberg Gruppen, Marine Technologies LLC, Moxa Inc, Navis Engineering Oy, AB Volvo Penta, Praxis Automation Technology B.V., Rolls Royce, and Wartsila Corporation. Other players in the value chain include Thrustmaster of Texas, Inc., JRC, Guidance Marine, and Master Boat Builders Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY SUBSYSTEM

Control System

Power System

Thruster System

Others (Sensing Systems and Measurement Systems)

BY EQUIPMENT CLASS

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

BY APPLICATION

Naval Vessels

Offshore Vessels

Others (Commercial and Passenger)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

