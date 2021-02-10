Mobile Payment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Key Players like Orange S.A., Vodacom Group Limited, MasterCard Incorporated, Bharti Airtel Limited, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited, PayPal Holdings, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited

The mobile payment market was valued at $601 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $4,574 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 33.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Growth in penetration of smartphones and personal devices, such as tablets and smartwatches, along with the evolving technology, has transformed an individual’s way of living. The mobile payment trend has taken over the traditional payment method, owing to current cashless transactions done using mobiles as a payment method. This payment method is easy and a hassle-free way to pay money virtually. Increased adoption of mobile payment in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to foster growth in the mobile payment market in the coming years.

Mobile payment is used in stores and to make remote location payment via messages or mobile apps. Different types of mobile payment mediums, such as near-field communication (NFC), have been developed to provide faster money transactions. The mobile payment industry witnessed an important development when Apple announced the launch of Apple Pay, its new payment feature. This feature enables iPhone 6 and 6 plus customers to make payments at more than 200,000 retail locations in the U.S.

In addition, in 2015, Starbucks Corp. launched the Mobile Order & Pay program across the U.S. to enable customers to preorder and avoid waiting in long queues, thus boosting the market growth. Growth in the e-commerce industry, increased penetration of smartphones, change in lifestyle, and the need for quick and hassle-free transactions drive the market growth. However, data breaches and security concerns impede this growth. Rise in knowledge, exposure to social media, and high potential in emerging economies are projected to present numerous growth opportunities for mobile payment market in the near future.

This report highlights the very profitable Global Mobile Payment Market and its diversity. The report provides a detailed analysis of market segmentation, size and shares Market dynamics such as growth drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities; Service providers and key market participants. The report also highlights the market during the forecast period. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the market on a global level. Finally, the report in order to meet the user’s requirements is also available.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows Orange S.A., Vodacom Group Limited, MasterCard Incorporated, Bharti Airtel Limited, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited, Millicom International Cellular SA, and Mahindra Comviva.

The Asia-Pacific mobile payment industry segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the mobile payment market in 2016 due to increase in a number of the youth population that is active on online media in India, growth in m-commerce, and introduction of innovative solutions by the key players in the region.

The mobile payment market in LAMEA is expected to grow at the CAGR of 31.4% during the forecast period.

SMS segment generated a maximum share of revenue in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period at the CAGR of 33.5%. Among applications, hospitality & transportation is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 34.9% during the forecast period.

The business profiles of top level companies have been profiled to get an accurate and detailed knowledge of top level companies. It includes several online and offline activities to enlarge the businesses rapidly. Some significant brand promotion strategies, sales strategies, advertising strategies have been mentioned in the research report. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been analyzed on the basis of various business parameters like an investment, financial budget, and profit margin.

Key Findings of the Mobile Payment Market:

The SMS segment accounted for the highest share of the mobile payment industry by mode of transaction in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 33.5% from 2017 to 2023.

The mobile money systems market by type of mobile payment generated the highest revenue share in 2016 and is projected to grow at a rate of 33.3%.

The U.S. mobile payment market generated the highest share, valued at $58,638 million, in terms of revenue in 2016.

The mobile payment market for hospitality & transportation application is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

