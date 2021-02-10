Note Sorter Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2017-2023 | Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited, Laurel, De La Rue plc, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Kisan Electronics
Overview of Note Sorter Market
According to a recent report titled, Note Sorter Market by Type, End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global note sorter market was valued at $5,334 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $8,454 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.00% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the small size note sorter segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market.
The note sorter machine is utilized to simplify tedious tasks such as sorting large bundle of notes in a bunch, thus avoiding unnecessary time wastage in counting manually. Moreover, it prevents errors in terms of notes counting or sorting of notes into a wrong section. Thus, use of a note sorter is a rapid and an efficient way to organize monetary tasks.
Increased growth associated with highly cash-intensive environments, such as retail industry, commercial banks, public sector outlets, and others among developing economies, is expected to fuel the demand for these machines during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in adoption of note sorter due to its numerous benefits drives the growth of the market. However, increased penetration of digital transaction and virtual currency as well as presence of large number of note sorter machine manufactures hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, increased market for commercial banks and retail industry is providing numerous opportunities for the market.
The Major players reported in the market include:
Some of the dominant players of the global note sorter market include Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited, Laurel, De La Rue plc, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Kisan Electronics, Julong Europe GmbH, Cummins-Allison Corp., GRGBanking, and Bcash Electronics Co.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Note Sorter market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY SOLUTION TYPE
Small Size Note Sorter
Medium Size Note Sorter
Large Size Note Sorter
BY END USER
BFSI
Retail
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD NOTE SORTER MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD NOTE SORTER MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD NOTE SORTER MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
