Patient Flow Management Market is expected to reach US$ 1,028.23 Mn in 2025 from US$ 218.24 Mn in 2017

Patient Flow Management Market is a central-server software solution that provides patient reception, queuing, routing and interaction management tools to the clinics and departments. The system allows to handle all the aspects of patient flow such as routing, reception, triage, treatment, payment, preparation and administration. The patient flow management helps to manage waiting rooms and treatment rooms. It synchronizes back-office workflow that helps to inform the family members and patients during long procedures. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the patient flow management market. These stakeholders include research & consulting firms, patient flow management solutions developers and consumers, financial analysts as well as new entrants in the market.

McKesson Corporation

2. Care Logistics

3. Epic Systems Corporation

4. Intelligent In Sites

5. Aptean

6. Cerner Corporation

7. Teletracking Technologies, Inc.

8. Central Logic

9. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

10. Sonitor Technologies

NORTH AMERICA PATIENT FLOW MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 20

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 20

4.1.1 Rising Adoption of Patient-Centric Approach by Healthcare Providers 20

4.1.2 Shortage of Nursing Staff and Doctors 20

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 21

4.2.1 Shortage of Skilled IT Technicians 21

4.2.2 Risks Associated with Cyber Threats 21

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITY 22

4.3.1 Increasing Usage Of Smartphones, Tablets & Pads To Boost Adoption Of Solutions 22

4.4 FUTURE TREND 22

4.4.1 Increasing Acceptance of Mobile Health Technology 22

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS 23

