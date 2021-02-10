RFID sensor Market Growth Prospects to 2027 – TOP Vendors are B&R®(American Barcode and RFID), Alien Technology, Coridian Technologies, Honeywell International, Imprint Enterprises, Invengo Technology, Motorola Solutions, Murata Manufacturing, Smartrac, Vitaran El

According to a new market study entitled “RFID sensor Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

RFID Sensors detect environmental events and changes and communicate the information wirelessly to an RFID reader. These sensors are ideal in situations where measurements are required to be remotely and automatically captured. Depending on the sensor, the RFID tags could sense variances in motion, temperature, humidity, pressure, and more. The RFID sensors are used for serving numerous equipment of multiple industry applications including retail, security and surveillance, transportation, and aerospace and defense among others.

The “Global RFID sensor Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the RFID sensor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of RFID sensor market with detailed market segmentation by frequency band, type, application, industry vertical, and geography.

The RFID sensor market is anticipated to grow owing to driving factors such as long distance object reading feature of RFID tags, increase in need for tracking inventory & equipment in businesses, and robust security obtained by RFID sensors in wide applications. However, high cost of RFID sensor and tags collision is expected to hinder RFID sensor market growth.

Leading Key Players:

1. AB&R®(American Barcode and RFID)

2. Alien Technology

3. Coridian Technologies, Inc.

4. Honeywell International Inc.

5. Imprint Enterprises Inc

6. Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

7. Motorola Solutions, Inc.

8. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

9. Smartrac N.V.

10. Vitaran Electronics Pvt Ltd

The global RFID sensor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading RFID sensor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global RFID sensor market is segmented on the basis of frequency band, type, application, and industry vertical. Based on frequency band, the market is segmented as Low Frequency, High Frequency, and Ultrahigh Frequency. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented as active and passive.

Further, based on application, the market is divided into Access Control, Livestock Tracking, Ticketing, Cashless Payment, and Inventory Management. Furthermore, on basis of industry vertical, market is segmented as Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Hospitality, Food & Beverages, Retail, Manufacturing, and Government.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global RFID sensor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The RFID sensor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting RFID sensor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the RFID sensor market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key RFID sensor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

