Smart Education & Learning Market Set for Rapid Expansion in near future | Adobe Systems, Educomp Solutions, NIIT, Smart Technologies, Blackboard, Ellucian, Saba Software, Unit4, Cisco System

Smart education & learning is the process of using educational products, learning modules, and applications in lieu of traditional classroom teaching methods to improve learning and promote flexibility. Education institutes have been adopting new high-tech teaching methods, such as white boards, projectors, and smart notebooks to impart better education. The implementation of such technologies in classroom improves understanding of students and enhances student engagement toward learning. The use of smart education and learning assists in improving learning processes and understanding of concepts among students by offering superior quality content.

Factors such as increased importance of e-learning in corporate and academic set-ups, proactive government initiatives to promote e-learning in developing markets, technological advancements in smart education & e-learning, and growing number of mobile learning applications drive the growth of the smart education & learning market. However, security & privacy issues and high cost of implementation are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, increasing number of virtual schools and emergence of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

Leading key market players profiled in the report include:

Adobe Systems Incorporated, Educomp Solutions Ltd., NIIT Limited, Smart Technologies, Inc., Blackboard, Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Saba Software, Inc., Unit4, Desire2Learn Corporation Ltd., and Cisco Systems, Inc.

The research report on Smart Education & Learning Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The Smart Education & Learning Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The global smart education & learning market is segmented on the basis of component, learning mode, end user, and region. Based on component, it is divided into software, services, educational content, and hardware. On the basis of learning mode, the market is bifurcated into virtual instructor-led training, simulation-based learning, social learning, blended learning, adaptive learning, and collaborative learning. Based on end user, it is divided into academics and corporate. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Education & Learning Market Size

2.2 Smart Education & Learning Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Education & Learning Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Education & Learning Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Education & Learning Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Education & Learning Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Education & Learning Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Education & Learning Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Education & Learning Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Education & Learning Breakdown Data by End User

