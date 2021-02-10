Smart Meter Data Management Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2017-2023

Overview of Smart Meter Data Management Market

According to a new report titled, Smart Meter Data Management Market by Component, and Deployment Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global smart meter data management market was valued at $661.1 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,896.3 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2017 to 2023. The services market for smart meter data management is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Download Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659177/sample

A smart meter is an electronic device that records energy consumption in intervals and communicates it on a frequent basis for monitoring and billing. This device consists of hardware and software components. Hardware components of a smart meter include handheld devices, meter, hubs, storage devices, transceivers, powerline communication (PLC) modems, LCD display, and others, while software consists of smart meter includes meter data management system, meter data analytics software, network management software, and others. Smart meters also require frequent maintenance, upgradation, and other services in its lifespan.

Growth in demand for smart meters across the world to efficiently use energy sources and monitor energy consumptions drives the market growth. Further, supportive rules and regulations, as well as initiatives undertaken by the governing bodies of the nations, boosts the demand for smart meter data management products worldwide. However, the high cost of these meters and management of high volumes of data can be concerning factors that impact the market development. Nevertheless, increasing volume of meter data and high demand for predictive analysis are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the smart meter data management market.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Key players profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, Arad Group, Trilliant Holdings, Inc., Elster Group GmbH, Itron, Siemens AG, Aclara Technologies LLC, Enoro, ElectSolve Technology Solutions & Services, Inc., and Landis+Gyr.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Smart Meter Data Management market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Component

Software

MDMS

By Application

Electric

Gas

Water

MDA

Communication Software

Services

Consulting Services

Project Management Services

Implementation and Integration Services

Other Support Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premise

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD SMART METER DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD SMART METER DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD SMART METER DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Get Best Discount on this report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659177/discount

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: ReportsWeb

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876