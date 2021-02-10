Smart Robot Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally | Industry Forecast by 2025

Smart robot is designed to carry out various operations without interference of the humans. A smart robot uses an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can learn from its environment and its experience. Smart robots can collaborate while working together as well as learning from the behavior of humans.

Flexibility & scalability in operation along with the high performance fuels the growth of the smart robot market. With the development of smart technologies, new types of humanoid robots have the ability to feel materials. These types of humanoid robots can feel with the help of sensors, software, and actuators. These smart technologies can identify different materials by touching them.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

IROBOT CORPORATION

ASEA BROWN BOVERI LTD. (ABB)

SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION

GREYORANGE PTE LTD.

RETHINK ROBOTICS

KUKA

F&P PERSONAL ROBOTICS

SOFTBANK ROBOTICS

YASKAWA ELECTRIC

FANUC

Growth in industrial automation, advancement of robotics for connected and digital world, and strong government funding for automation solutions are driving the market. In addition, development in automotive sector, strong government funding for factory automation solution is fueling the growth of the smart robot market. However, high manufacturing cost, insecure connections with robots, difficulty of reprogramming, regular maintenance and software updates of the system restrict the market. Moreover, rise in developments of smart homes and increase in concern of workplace safety are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in future.

The smart robot market is segmented into component, application, industry verticals and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into hardware and software. Hardware is further segmented into sensor, actuator, power source, control system, and others. Further, sensor is divided into gyroscope, microphone, accelerometer, tilt sensor, force/torque sensor, position sensor, vision/image sensor, and others. The application segment is divided into welding & painting, assembling & disassembling, mobility, security, cleaning, nursing, inspection, and others. And based on industry verticals it is classified into manufacturing, automotive, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, chemical, rubber & plastics, residential, and others Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Hardware

Sensor

Gyroscope

Microphone

Accelerometer

Tilt Sensor

Force/Torque sensor

Position Sensor

Vision/Image Sensor

Others

Actuator

Power Source

Control System

Others (Body Material)

Software

By Application

Welding& painting

Assembling & disassembling

Mobility

Security

Cleaning

Others

By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronic

Food & Beverages

Chemical, Rubber & Plastic

Residential

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

