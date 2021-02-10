Social Media Customer Service Software Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Brand Embassy, Brand24, Conversocial, Coosto and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Social Media Customer Service Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Social Media Customer Service Software Market



Social customer service is the practice of proactively listening for and responding to support issues on social channels. In 2018, the global Social Media Customer Service Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Social Media Customer Service Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives are to present the Social Media Customer Service Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Brand Embassy

Brand24

Conversocial

Coosto

Copiny

Desk.com Inc

Deskero

eGain

Engage

Freshdesk

Hootsuite

inSided

Interactions

Khoros Care

LogMeIn Inc

NapoleonCat

Sentiment

Sleek

Socialbakers

SoDash

Sparkcentral

Sprinklr

Sprout Social

ThoughtBuzz

Zoho

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

SaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Social Media Customer Service Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Social Media Customer Service Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



