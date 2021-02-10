Spinal Surgery Devices Market | Global Market Analysis, Dynamics, Country Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2025

Global Spinal Surgical Devices market is set to surpass US$ 12.5 Billion by 2025.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing preference for Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery (MISS) procedures, increasing geriatric and obese population with increasing number of spine deformities and technological advancements in spine surgery devices are the key factors fuelling the growth of the spinal surgical devices market.

Spinal Surgical Devices Market: Country–wise Outlook

United States is expected to lead the spinal surgical devices market with a total market share of over 50% by 2025. Japan has shown its potential to become leading #2 market with more than XX% market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its #2 position during the forecast period. China is expected to become the third largest spinal surgical devices market by 2025.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

Medtronic, Zimmer Bionet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, NuVasive, Globus Medical, Orthofix International, K2M Medical, SeaSpine, Alphatec Holdings

Spinal Surgical Devices Market: Key Players Outlook

DePuy Synthes dominates the global spinal surgical devices market. Medtronic captured second highest share of the global spinal surgical devices market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its position till the forecast period. Nuvasive and Zimmer Bionet is competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the global spinal surgical devices market.

The report titled “Spinal Surgery Devices Market: Global Market Analysis, Dynamics, Country Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2025” examines the market, demand, competitive landscape and trends of the ten major markets of the spinal surgical devices market. It provides essential insights into spinal surgical devices market for the top 10 countries, comprising the US, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Japan, China, India and Brazil until 2025. Key trends in terms of collaborations, partnerships, licensing and development agreements, merger and acquisition and distribution agreement are analysed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the spinal surgery devices market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the spinal surgery devices market. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, market revenue and latest development and trends of the spinal surgery devices market.

Ten Major Markets(10MM) Covered in the Report are as follows:

United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Japan, China, India, Brazil

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Global Spinal Surgical Devices Market & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Global Spinal Surgical Devices Market Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%)

• Global Spinal Surgical Devices Market Share, by Major Companies, 2013 – 2025

• Global Spinal Surgical Devices Market Share by Major Countries, 2013 – 2025

• Global Spinal Surgical Devices Market, By Geography, 2013 – 2025

• Major Deals in Spinal Surgical Devices Market

• Major Companies Market Revenue & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Major Companies Latest Development & Trends

• Market Definition for the Specified Topic Along with Identification of Key Drivers

and Inhibitors for the Market

Table of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Spinal Surgical Devices Market & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

3. Global Spinal Surgical Devices Market Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%)

3.1 Global Spinal Surgical Devices Market Share, by Major Companies, 2013 – 2025

3.2 Global Spinal Surgical Devices Market Share, by Major Countries, 2013 – 2025

4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Spinal Surgical Devices Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors

5. Global Spinal Surgical Devices Market, By Geography, 2013 – 2025

5.1 United States Spinal Surgical Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

5.2 France Spinal Surgical Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

5.3 Germany Spinal Surgical Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

5.4 Italy Spinal Surgical Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

5.5 Spain Spinal Surgical Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

5.6 United Kingdom Spinal Surgical Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

5.7 Japan Spinal Surgical Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

5.8 Brazil Spinal Surgical Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

5.9 India Spinal Surgical Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

5.10 China Spinal Surgical Devices Market Analysis & Forecast

6. Global Spinal Surgical Devices Market – Major Deals

6.1 Collaboration Deals

6.2 Licensing Agreement

6.3 Partnership Deals

6.4 Merger & Acquisition

6.5 Distribution Agreement

