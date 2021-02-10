Toluene Market 2019 Report Forecast by Development, Trends, and Future Prospects 2027

Latest Report Titled on “Toluene Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Benzene & Xylene, Toluene Diisocyanates, Solvents, Gasoline Additives, Others); Application (Blending, Dyes, Drugs, Cosmetics, Others)”

Top Leading Players:

BASF SE

China Petrochemical Corporation

Covestro AG

CPC Corporation Limited

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nova Chemicals

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The global toluene market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the toluene market is segmented into benzene & xylene, toluene diisocyanates, solvents, gasoline additives and others. Based on application, the toluene market is segmented into blending, dyes, drugs, cosmetics and others.

Regional Analysis covers: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America

