Web Portal Software Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Boardpad, Caretech, Cityfalcon, Cnsi, Cunesoft and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Web Portal Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Web Portal Software Market
A web portal is a Web-based interface providing access to enterprise applications and other enterprise assets such as corporate databases, applications (including Web applications), and systems. They are designed as an on-ramp to a variety of different assets and can be configured easily by the end user.
This report focuses on the global Web Portal Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Portal Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
BoardPad
CareTech
CityFALCON
CNSI
Cunesoft
Elcom
Ellucian
Ex Libris
GalaxE.Solutions
Intranet Connections
Jahia Solutions
Jostle
Liferay
LumApps
Magentrix
MyHub
OnSemble
OpenText
Oracle
Salesforce Community Cloud
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
