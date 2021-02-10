Wi-Fi Home Router Market Demand, Booming Worldwide and Strategic Outlook to 2025 | Actiontec Electronics, ASUSTEK Computer, Belkin International, Cisco Systems

Global Wi-Fi Home Router Market to reach USD 12854.2 million by 2025.

Global Wi-Fi Home Router Market valued approximately USD 8724.5 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The demand for Wi-Fi home router and extender is directly dependent on the growth of telecommunications, residential & commercial sector, and industrial development. Exponentially growing urbanization and rising global population have increased the demand for internet, by offering multiple opportunities to the global Wi-Fi router and extender market. The increasing population and the penetration of internet access results in the growth of telecommunication equipment as well as home networking devices which are the major factors that are contributing towards the high share of home routers market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Actiontec Electronics, Inc, ASUSTEK Computer Inc, Belkin International, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc, Devolo AG, D-Link Corp, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Legrand SA, Net gear, Inc., Tenda Technology Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZYXEL Communications Corp. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

? By Device

? Wi-Fi Router

? Wi-Fi Extender

? By Router

? Uplink Port

? Normal Port

