Aircraft Galley Equipment Market to 2027 by Type, Component and Application: AEGIS Power Systems, Hamilton Sundstrand, Jamco Corporation

Aircraft galley equipment are deployed in different types of aircraft such as very large body, narrow-body, and wide-body for providing best services to their customers. These equipment helps in providing better galley services such as serving passengers with fresh food and drinks. There different types of galley inserts available in the market such as non-electric insert, and electric insert. Some of the major driver which fuels the aircraft galley equipment market in the forecast period are mounting demand for aircraft, growing demand for lightweight galley equipment as well as rise in demand for galley customization as per customer preference.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends and restrictions of the segments and sub-segments are mentioned in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Aircraft Galley Equipment market.

Companies Mentioned:

AEGIS Power Systems Hamilton Sundstrand B/E Aerospace Diehl Aerospace GmbH Zodiac Aerospace Jamco Corporation AIM Aviation Limited DYNAMO Aviation Aerolux AeroAid

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aircraft galley equipment market based on fit, inserts, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall aircraft galley equipment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The aircraft galley equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

