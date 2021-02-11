Art Supplies Market 2019 Comprehensive Study with Top Key Players- Faber-Castell, Kokuyo Camlin, F.I.L.A, Societe BIC and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Art Supplies Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Art Supplies Market



Schools account for a significant share of the overall demand for art supplies. Use of pencils, pens, notebooks, whiteboards, markers, etc. for art purposes in schools have been a major contributor to the art supplies market. Increasing focus on art and crafts as an important extra-curricular activity apart from sports is another factor that is boosting the demand for art supplies in school end-use sector.

Independent professional end-user segment is also growing rapidly owing to the rise in art auctions, exhibitions and shows.

This report focuses on Art Supplies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Art Supplies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Art Supplies manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Top Key Players Include

Faber-Castell

Kokuyo Camlin

F.I.L.A Group

Societe BIC

Hallmark Cards (Crayola)

Maped

Staedtler Mars

Pentel

Pilot

Newell Brands

Pelikan

Mitsubishi Pencil

Linc Pen & Plastics

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4462318-global-art-supplies-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Art Supplies in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Pencil

Pen

Colours

Highlighter

Marker

Others

Segment by Application

School

Home and Hobby

Offices

Independent Professionals

Others



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4462318-global-art-supplies-market-professional-survey-report-2019

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)