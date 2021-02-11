Autonomous Driving Market Growth & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players forecast to 2027

Autonomous driving is a technology which is integrated into cars to make the vehicle fully controlled and automated. Increase in the production of automobiles and need to integrate technologies in an automobile is rising, which helps driving the growth of the autonomous driving market. Nevertheless, emergence to adopt smart and connected devices within automotive is anticipated to provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the autonomous driving market.

This report provides complete overview of the market. It covers market characteristics including segmentation, market share, trends and strategies for this market. The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the autonomous driving market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volvo Car Corporation

Volkswagen Group

The global autonomous driving market is segmented on the basis of level of automation, component, and application. Based on level of automation, the autonomous driving market is segmented into level 1, level 2, level 3, level 4, and level 5. On the basis of component, the autonomous driving market is segmented into hardware and software. Further, the autonomous driving market is segmented on the basis of application into consumer, ride sharing, car sharing, and public transit.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The autonomous driving market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Autonomous Driving Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Autonomous Driving Market Analysis- Global Analysis Autonomous Driving Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Level Of Automation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Component Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Autonomous Driving Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

