Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market Trend to 2027 Profiling Accenture, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PROVENANCE, SAP SE, ShipChain, Tata Consultancy Service, TradeLens

Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Mode (Sea, Land, Air); Organizational Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs); Application (Product Traceability, Tracking and Visibility, Payment and Settlement, Smart Contract, Governance Risk and Compliance Management, Others) and Geography

Blockchain technology helps the transportation and logistics industry to record transactions, tracks assets, as well as creates an efficient and transparent system to manage all documents involved in the process. Blockchain technology is a distributed ledger, which digitally records transaction history between the parties involved. Since the information stored in a blockchain is unchangeable, it cannot be altered by any third party. Thus, making the technology more secure in comparison to any existing solution.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012863013/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accenture, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PROVENANCE, SAP SE, ShipChain, Tata Consultancy Service, TradeLens

The extensive adoption of blockchain technology highly propels the blockchain in the transportation and logistics market for trucking as well as the growth of quantum computing. Furthermore, the immersive growth of the e-commerce sector in developing economies is driving the logistics market, which in turn bolsters the growth of blockchain in the transportation and logistics market. The advantages of blockchain technology, such as increasing transparency, reducing fraud, and offering secure record-keeping, is influencing its adoption positively. Thus driving the demand for blockchain in the transportation and logistics market.

The global blockchain in transportation and logistics market is segmented based on mode, organizational size, and application. By mode, the blockchain in transportation and logistics market is segmented into sea, land, and air. On the basis of organizational size, the blockchain in transportation and logistics market is bifurcated into SMES and large enterprises. The application segment of blockchain in transportation and logistics market is categorized into product traceability, payment and settlement, smart contract, governance risk and compliance management, tracking and visibility, and others.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012863013/discount

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS LANDSCAPE BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – MODE BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ORGANIZATIONAL SIZE BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS – REVENUE AND BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. ACCENTURE

12.1.1. Key Facts

12.1.2. Business Description

12.1.3. Products and Services

12.1.4. Financial Overview

12.1.5. SWOT Analysis

12.1.6. Key Developments

12.2. AMAZON WEB SERVICES INC.

12.2.1. Key Facts

12.2.2. Business Description

12.2.3. Products and Services

12.2.4. Financial Overview

12.2.5. SWOT Analysis

12.2.6. Key Developments

12.3. IBM CORPORATION

12.3.1. Key Facts

12.3.2. Business Description

12.3.3. Products and Services

12.3.4. Financial Overview

12.3.5. SWOT Analysis

12.3.6. Key Developments

12.4. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012863013/buy/4550

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.