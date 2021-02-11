Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2024 | Adaptive Insights, Sigma Conso, CCH Tagetik, Oracle, OneStream Software, Workiva, Anaplan, Prophix, Host Analytics, IBM, Longview

Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Financial planning and analysis (FP&A) solutions support the office of finance’s budgeting, planning and forecasting efforts. Many also supplement the office’s budgeting and planning process support with modeling, collaboration analytics and performance-reporting capabilities, to increase its ability to manage performance by linking corporate strategy and execution. The FP&A market is accelerating its shift from mature on-premises offerings to cloud solutions. New solutions built or significantly rearchitected as cloud services are typically easier to use and maintain than the previous generation of on-premises offerings. The vast majority of new FP&A sales are cloud-based. On-premises options still exist, but all vendors have greatly de-emphasized them or eliminated them entirely from their sales process. All the vendors in this market sell and support cloud-based FP&A solutions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Adaptive Insights, Sigma Conso, CCH Tagetik, Oracle, OneStream Software, Workiva, Anaplan, Prophix, Host Analytics, IBM, Longview, Centage, Kepion, SAP, Vena Solutions, Jedox, Solver, Kaufman Hall (Axiom Software), BOARD International, Infor, CP Corporate Planning, DataRails

This study considers the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution by Players

4 Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Adaptive Insights

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution Product Offered

11.1.3 Adaptive Insights Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Adaptive Insights News

11.2 Sigma Conso

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution Product Offered

11.2.3 Sigma Conso Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Sigma Conso News

11.3 CCH Tagetik

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution Product Offered

11.3.3 CCH Tagetik Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 CCH Tagetik News

11.4 Oracle

