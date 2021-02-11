Companion Animal Diagnostics Market to 2027 – bioMerieux, Heska, IDEXX Laboratories, IDvet, INDICAL BIOSCIENCE, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Randox Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Virbac, Zoetis

The companion animal diagnostics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as, rise in the number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies along with growth in the companion animal population. In addition, increasing demand for rapid tests & portable instruments for pet animals is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The companion animal diagnostics products takes care of the diagnosis of different of diseases in the pet animals. These products deals with the epidemiology and pathogenesis of the domestic animal and prevents further complications with health of the pet as well as the owner. These products are normally used for the animals like cats, dogs, horses.

The “Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of companion animal diagnostics market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, animal type, end user and geography. The global companion animal diagnostics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading companion animal diagnostics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. bioMerieux, Inc.

2. Heska Corporation

3. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

4. IDvet

5. INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH.

6. NEOGEN CORPORATION

7. Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

8. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9. Virbac

10. Zoetis

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global companion animal diagnostics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The companion animal diagnostics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting companion animal diagnostics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the companion animal diagnostics market in these regions.