Compressive Study on Low Power Wide Area Internet of Things Market By Top Key Players- Atmel, IBM, Deutsche Telekom (DT), Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, AT&T, Alcatel Lucent SA and Qualcomm

Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) devices have evolved out to be one of the best cost effective and low power alternatives for the connectivity of IoT. LPWA networks need lower power consumption, have larger battery life and good penetration underground which makes them ideal for IoT purposes at homes, offices and industries. Key characteristics of LPWA enable it in the growth of IoT market. They are capable of deploying increasing devices on their networks because of scalability feature. The other benefits with LPWA that is attracting researchers and business to look for, is low cost of hardware and services and extended coverage capability.

The report aims to provide an overview of global low power wide area Internet of Things market along with detailed segmentation of market by technology, application, and five major geographical regions. Global Low Power Wide Area Internet of Things market is expected to witness an aggressive growth during the forecast period due to rising demands for technologies consuming less energy and availability at inexpensive rates.

Key players profiled in the report include Atmel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Deutsche Telekom (DT), Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Corporation, AT&T Inc., Alcatel Lucent SA and Qualcomm Inc.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global Low Power Wide Area Internet of Things market

-To analyze and forecast the global Low Power Wide Area Internet of Things market on the basis of technology and application

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Low Power Wide Area Internet of Things market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key Low Power Wide Area Internet of Things players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

