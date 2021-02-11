Conductive Carbon Black Market Size Sees Promising Growth to Cross Highest Revenue by 2025 – Emerging Trends and Forecast Analysis Report

Global Conductive Carbon Black Market valued approximately USD 118.0 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Growth in research and development activities, rise in rubber industry, growing use in plastic & construction sector are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, increasing demand of conductive carbon black from developing regions, which are likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, fluctuation in raw material prices and availability of its alternative such as silica are the factors which limiting the market growth of Conductive Carbon Black across the world.

The major market player included in this report are:

Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

Orion Engineered Carbon S.A.

Imerys Graphite & Carbon Switzerland S.A.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Tokai Carbon Company Limited

Ampacet Corporation

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Denka Denki Kagaku Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha

Asbury Carbons Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Plastics

Battery Electrodes

Paints & Coatings

Rubber

Other Application

The regional analysis of Global Conductive Carbon Black Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to low labor hiring and land cost in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at moderate rate in the global Conductive Carbon Black market over the upcoming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Conductive Carbon Black Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Conductive Carbon Black Dynamics

Chapter 4. Conductive Carbon Black Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Conductive Carbon Black Market, by Application

Chapter 6. Conductive Carbon Black Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 8. Research Process

