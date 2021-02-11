Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Canada 2014-2023 – Company Shares, Brand Shares And Distribution Data

Overview

Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies industry in Canada. Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections. If you’re in the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies industry in Canada, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.

Antihistamines/allergy remedies (systemic) is projected to record low value growth at constant 2018 prices over the forecast period, despite a sizeable customer base and expected lengthening of the allergy season. Seasonal allergies affect 20-30% of Canadians and The Public Health Agency of Canada reports nearly 50% of children suffer from hay fever with over 20% are diagnosed with asthma. The Agency notes “the ragweed pollen season is now about one month longer because of warming temperatures”

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

The Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Canada market research report includes:

Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends

Detailed segmentation of international and local products

Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares

Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth

Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country

Our market research reports answer questions such as:

What is the market size of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Canada?

What are the major brands in Canada?

What is the impact of influenza vaccinations on the sales of cough and cold products?

