CRM Analytics Market -Global Market Size, Market Status, Top key players, and Forecasts, 2016-2022

Customer Relationship Management analytics (CRM analytics) is an application which evaluates customer’s data collected by the firm and uses it to make key business decisions. CRM is also used for Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) through the use of data mining. CRM analytics has helped the organisations to better communicate with the customers which aids to efficient data to information transformation. Thus, many software enterprises have made products that can analyse consumer data wisely. This tool offers various applications such as profitability analysis, customer categorization, predictive modelling, event modelling etc. through CRM analytics customer are able to interact website more efficiently. But, the CRM analytics not only enhances the interaction of customer in terms of sales and services but also improves the supply chain management which results in low cost and more competitive pricing.

Market dynamics

In today’s era customers preferences have become extremely dynamic. CRM helps understand buyer’s behaviour, data insights; identity pattern etc. thus, rising focus on valuable customers and increasing competition might accelerate the demand for CRM analytics. Furthermore, increase in data and acumen about sales will boost the global CRM analytics market growth. CRM analytics offer information on product demand, sales, customer price sensitivity etc. which is also expected to cherish market growth.

Market segmentation

The CRM analytics market is segmented by types, end users, vertical, deployment and region. Based on types, the global market is classified as contact centre analytics, sales analytics, web and social media analytics, marketing analytics, and customer analytics.

Based on end users the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium businesses. On the basis of vertical the market is segmented as retail and wholesale, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, telecommunications and IT , energy and utilities, media and entertainment, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

The global CRM analytics market is divided by deployment as on-premise deployment and cloud deployment.

Geographic analysis

The global CRM analytics market is segmented on the basis of geography as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East. North America contribute major share in global market. This is mainly due to the growth in data and increased awareness to retain the valuable customers. Asia Pacific is following the same trend as it is expected to continue growth in near future. Growing industries like BFSI, telecommunications, health care etc. are expected to fuel the growth of global CRM analytics market.

Key players



Microsoft, Salesforce Inc., IBM, Accenture, Angoss Software, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata, etc. are some of the major firms in this market.

