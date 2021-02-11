Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions 2027

Distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS) enable the utilities for managing the distribution grids with various connected energy generation assets. The factors including inadequate centralized supply of electricity, increasing awareness for reduction of carbon footprint, and paradigm shift to green technology are supplementing the growth of the DERMS market.

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Segment by Manufacturers:

ABB Ltd, Autogrid Systems, Inc., Blue Pillar, Inc., Enbala Power Networks, Inc., Enernoc, Inc., General Electric, Open Access Technology International, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Spirae Inc.

The rising demand for energy across the world is driving the distributed energy resource management system market. Moreover, inadequate power supply by the centralized power systems paired with the rising prices of the systems are anticipated to fuel the demand for distributed energy resource management system market. The “Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics & semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

This report studies Distributed Energy Resource Management System in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Segment by Solution Type: Management and Control, Analytics, Virtual Power Plants.

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Segment by End User: Government, Commercial, Residential, Military, Industrial, Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology: Energy Storage, Wind, Solar PV, Combined Heat and Power.

