Drug Eluting Balloons Market to 2027 – Medtronic, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Opto Circuits

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global drug eluting balloons market based on product type and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The drug eluting balloons market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The drug eluting balloons market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as focus of market players on developing innovative products through strategic developments and increasing incidence of coronary artery diseases. Moreover, cost-effective product innovation and high potential growth from the emerging nations offer opportunities in the growth of the global drug eluting balloons market.

Drug eluting balloons are defined as the semi-compliant conventional angioplasty balloons that are covered with anti-proliferative drugs that are released in the walls of blood vessels during balloon inflation, majorly at nominal pressures. These balloons helps to significantly attenuate cellularity and eliminates the need for repetitive vascularization.

The “Global Drug Eluting Balloons Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global drug eluting balloons market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end user and geography. The global drug eluting balloons market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading drug eluting balloons market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The key players operating in the drug eluting balloons market include, Medtronic, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Opto Circuits (India) Limited, TERUMO COPRORATION, Surmodics, Inc, and Biotronik, Inc among others.

The global drug eluting balloons market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. Based on product type, the drug eluting balloons market is segmented coronary drug eluting balloon, peripheral drug eluting balloon, and others. Based on end user, the drug eluting balloons market is segmented as hospitals, CATH laboratories, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the drug eluting balloons market in the forecast period, due to large number of patients suffering with coronary artery diseases as a result of obesity and increasing adoption of drug eluting balloons in the US. On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to rising awareness about therapeutic applications, increasing investments by foreign companies and streamlining healthcare infrastructure in the region.The report analyzes factors affecting drug eluting balloons market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the drug eluting balloons market in these regions.

