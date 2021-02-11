Electric Scooter and Motorcycle – Global Market Outlook 2018 to 2027

According to Publisher, the Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market is accounted for $7487.38 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $16532.32 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising consumer awareness towards climate change, implementation of regulations for pollution and environment control and increased emphasis on reduction in carbon emissions. However, lack of charging infrastructure is restraining the market growth.

Electric scooters/mopeds and motorcycles are two-wheelers that run on the electrical energy stored in the rechargeable battery unit. These battery units can either be charged through an external power source or can be swapped with a charged one. Electric two-wheelers are more efficient and eco-friendly than conventional ICE two-wheelers.

Some of the key players in global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle market are Piaggio Group, BMW Group, TVS Motor Company, Zero Motorcycles, Alta Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Vmoto Limited, Yadea Group Holding Ltd., KTM AG, Emflux Motors, Hero Electric, Terra Motors Corporation, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Aima Technology Group Co., Ltd, Electrotherm Ltd., NIU International and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Amongst vehicle type, the e-motorcycle segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the advancements in battery technology, the range and performance standards of electric two-wheelers. As e-motorcycles serve different purposes such as cruising, racing, off-roading, and commuting, their demand would rise in the future.

Distance Covered:

– Above 100 Miles

– 75-100 Miles

– Below 75 Miles

Battery Types Covered:

– Lithium-Ion

– Sealed Lead Acid

– Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH)

– Solid State Batteries

– Other Battery types

Voltage Types Covered:

– 72V

– 48V

– 60V

– 36V

– Other Voltage Types

Technologies Covered:

– Battery

– Plug-In

– Extended

Vehicle Types Covered:

– E-Motorcycle

– E-Scooter/Moped

By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to rising demand for greener transportation along with several initiatives by private organizations as well as governments of the countries. China’s rapidly growing economy is driving the expansion of advanced technologies to improve electrification in the country.

