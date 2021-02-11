Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Industry

This report studies the global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market status and forecast, categorizes the global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market is valued at 160 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Medtronic

Brainlab

Fiagon

Collin Medical

Karl Storz

Scopis

Veran Medical

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is a kind of surgical navigation system, which can offer the patient preoperative or intraoperative image data and the operative bed patient’s anatomical structure corresponding accurate, operation tracking of surgical instruments and the position of the surgical instrument in the patient image in real-time updates on the form of the virtual probe display, make the doctor of surgical instruments relative to patient anatomy structure at a glance, make surgery more rapid, more accurate and safer.

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System generally includes three magnetic field generators and one magnetic field detector. The advantage of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is low cost, convenient and flexible, no blocking problem of the light path between the detector and the generator. The disadvantage is that Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is very sensitive to the metal objects, especially for the ferromagnetic instrument in the surgical area. Because of the operation room has monitor, anesthesia machine and other equipment, so a large number of multi frequency electromagnetic wave can influences the accuracy and reliability of electromagnetic navigation.

In the last several years, Global market of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.3%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System, with a production market share nearly 64% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System, enjoying production market share nearly 34% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27 %.

Market competition is not intense. Medtronic, Brainlab, Fiagon, Veran Medical, Karl Storz, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

With the development of medical technology level, Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System will be widely used in surgical field. The Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System will become more and more accurate in surgical process.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

110 VAC

240 VAC

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Orthopedic Navigation System

ENT Navigation System

Spinal Navigation System

Neurosurgery Navigation System

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Manufacturers

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

