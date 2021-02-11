Europe In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market by Cycle Type (Fresh Cycle, Thawed IVF Cycle, and Donor Egg IVF Cycle) and End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022

The report on “In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The European IVF market is expected to reach $4,447 million in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.4%, from $3,054 million in 2015. Delayed pregnancy in women is a major factor that drives the European market, as the chances of conceiving lowers with age and the success rate of getting pregnant via in vitro fertilization reduces with increase in age. Other factors that accelerate the market growth are rise in infertility rate due to increase in stress levels, change in lifestyle, and fertility-related diseases.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., DRK Kliniken Berlin, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., LG Life Sciences, EMD Serono Inc.

Get sample copy of “In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012972

In Europe, government regulations are favorable towards IVF treatments. The presence of regulatory and reimbursement policies such as three-parent IVF treatments and Human Fertilization and Embryo Authority (HFEA) guidelines contribute to high market growth. IVF treatments have been criticized across various regions on ethical grounds. For instance, few incidences have been reported in the past for mixing-up of embryos. Hence, the HFEA, which closely regulates the IVF treatments and research in UK, adopted the double-witness system to minimize chances of embryo mix-up in clinics. However, lack of reimbursements in Russia is expected to limit the growth of the Russian IVF market during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the European IVF market across eight major countries along with cross-sectional analysis of the total number of IVF cycles performed and the total revenue generated during the forecast period.

It includes the strategies adopted by various IVF clinics and hospitals across major countries to capitalize on the latent opportunities in the market.

The projections are made by analyzing the current market trends and highlighting the market potential, in terms of value and volume, from 2014 to 2022.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by monitoring the top contenders.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012972

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size

2.2 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Sales by Product

4.2 Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Revenue by Product

4.3 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012972

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.