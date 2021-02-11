Fourth Party Logistics Market Growth, Opportunities 2027 | Key Manufacturers are Allyn International Services, United Parcel Service of America, GEFCO Group, XPO Logistics

Latest market study on “Fourth Party Logistics Market to 2027 by Type (Synergy Plus Operating Model, Solution Integrator Model, and Industry Innovator Model); and End User (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Industrial, Healthcare, Retail, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the fourth party logistics market is estimated to reach US$ 84.17 Bn by 2027 from US$ 54.06 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Large populations of Asia Pacific region coupled with rising disposable incomes to propel the e-commerce sector which would drive the fourth party logistics market



It has been observed that regional demographics have also played a crucial role in the growth of the 4PL services market. As an example, the 4PL adoptions is observed by the retail sector, which in-turn has propelled due to the advent of e-commerce. As APAC region boasts of more than one-third of the global population, the market attractiveness for e-commerce industry is very high in the region. Further, developing economies and rising disposable incomes with individuals have accentuated further the growth in e-commerce activities. Rising demand diversities on account of diverse demographics observed in the region contributes to the supply chain complexities, thus requiring the needs for 4PL services to be deployed by the shipping companies.

The potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. Moreover, key strategies in the market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are discussed. Besides, upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also conducted.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:- Allyn International Services, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., GEFCO Group, XPO Logistics, DHL Group, DB Schenker, DAMCO, LOGISTICS PLUS Inc., GEODIS, and CEVA Logistics among others. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

An off-the-shelf report on Fourth Party Logistics Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Asia is home for nearly 3.5 Bn people, and presently, GDP per capita is 6,799 USD which is expected to grow. There are pleasant e-commerce markets within Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India. Also, count of users using online websites for shopping is projected to increase by 2021. This represents 53% of the total population. Such growing internet of users towards e-commerce sector for fashion, electronics, and other products would help the industry to contribute high portion in GDP. Moreover, many of Asia’s countries holds a leading position in the world of logistics such as China, Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Singapore. Growing e-commerce industry provides positive opportunities to the 4PL providers across Asia.

The report segments the global fourth party logistics market as follows:

Global Fourth Party Logistics Market – By Type

Synergy Plus Operating Model

Solution Integrator Model

Industry Innovator Model

Global Fourth Party Logistics Market – By End-User

Automotive

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Industrial

Others

This report provides in depth study of “Fourth Party Logistics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Fourth Party Logistics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Also, key Fourth Party Logistics Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

