Fractional Flow Reserve Market 2019: Key Growth Drivers and Current Industry Trends

The fractional flow reserve is expected to grow exponentially owing to driving factors such as, widened number of geriatric population and a subsequent rise in incidences of cardiovascular diseases and similar type of lifestyle diseases. The growth of healthcare market in emerging nations is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Fractional flow reserve is the technique used by the cardiologists to determine whether procedure such as, revascularization or stenting needs to be performed on the patient. It is a wire guided procedure in which parameters such as, blood pressure and blood flow of the isolated region is measured and the treatment for the patient is decided based on the results. The technology uses the special guide wire which is inserted through standard diagnostic catheter.

The “Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of fractional flow reserve market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, application and geography. The global fractional flow reserve market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fractional flow reserve market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Opsens Medical

2. Abbott

3. Boston Scientific Corporation

4. Bracco

5. Koninklijke Philips N. V

6. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

7. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

8. Pie Medical Imaging.

9. ACIST Medical Systems.

10. HeartFlow, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global fractional flow reserve market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The fractional flow reserve market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting fractional flow reserve market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the fractional flow reserve market in these regions.

