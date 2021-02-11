Future Trends of Active Protection System Market by top Key Players like Safran Electronics & Defense, Raytheon Company, Krauss Maffei Wegmann, Artis, Rheinmetall, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, SAAB, Aselsan

Active Protection System are defined as a next generation systems which defend automatically in opposition to enemies for threatening them without loading the vehicle with heavy weapons. This protection system are used for detection and neutralizing the threat projectiles before the target reach. The major factor driving active protection system market is the automation of defense systems and geopolitical instabilities.

The factor acting as a restraint to growth of the market is the increasing price of radar systems which may hamper the active protection system market. However, the increasing demand in the development of secured network against cyber-attacks will create new opportunities in the market of active protection system in the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Safran Electronics & Defense, Raytheon Company, Krauss Maffei Wegmann, Artis, LLC, Rheinmetall AG, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., SAAB AB, Aselsan A.S., Israel Military Industries, and Doosan DST

The “Global active protection system Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the active protection system industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global active protection system market with detailed market segmentation by platform, systems, end users, and geography. The global active protection system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global active protection system market based on platform, systems, and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall active protection system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis, projecting the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats to substitute products and new entrants and rivalry among competitors in the industry.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Active Protection System Market Landscape

4 Active Protection System Market-Key Industry Dynamics

5 Active Protection System Market Analysis-Global

6 Active Protection System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Platform

7 Active Protection System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Systems

8 Active Protection System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-End Users

9 Active Protection System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Active Protection System Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Safran Electronics & Defense

12.2 Raytheon Company

12.3 Krauss Maffei Wegmann

12.4 Artis, LLC

12.5 Rheinmetall AG

12.6 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

12.7 SAAB AB

12.8 Aselsan A.S.

12.9 Israel Military Industries

12.10 Doosan DST

13 Appendix

