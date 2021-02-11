Future Trends Of Smart Lighting Market Explored In Latest Research | Key Players: Koninklijke Philips, Osram Licht, Honeywell International, Eaton, Digital Lumens, Lutron Electronics Company, General Electric Company

The Smart Lighting system offers energy-efficient solutions that comprises of advanced characteristics such as organized fixtures and automated controls regulating and adjusting lights in accordance with the environment. These solutions concentrate on increasing the efficacy of lighting through continuous innovation in a wide array of smart lighting systems already available in market. This technology would enable users to operate and govern the lighting systems using their mobile phones. Growing demand of user-friendly, economical and low energy consuming solutions and development of wireless and sensor technologies are projected to bolster the global market.

The global smart lighting market is categories into lighting types, application, connectivity technology and geographical regions. Furthermore the lighting type is broadly segmented into light emitting diode lights, fluorescent lights, compact fluorescent lights, high intensity discharge bulbs and others (such as photographic flashes and neon lamps).The lighting application market is further segmented into residential lighting, commercial lighting, industrial lighting, government, outdoor lighting, and automotive lighting. On the basis of connectivity technology the market is segment into wireless and wired technology. The global smart lighting market is also segmented based on the basis of geographically as Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Key players profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram Licht AG, Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC., Digital Lumens, Inc., Lutron Electronics Company Inc., General Electric Company, Legrand SA, Streetlight.Vision and Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Since past few years the price of LED luminaires have reduced dramatically. The price of LED luminaires a decade ago was almost twice to thrice in comparison to the present day scenario. Furthermore, it is still expected to reduce and become as affordable as common fluorescent or incandescent lighting solutions without affecting its ability to reduce energy consumption by up to 70%. This reduction in price has taken place due to the slowing demand of LED luminaires in market owing to their high prices. Thus, the manufacturers offered a competitive price, thereby leading to a dramatic reduction in price of LED, in order to promote LED lighting solutions in the market.

Smart lighting being an emerging concept in the lighting world, is facing slow acceptance in the market. This is mainly owing to the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of the technology. The customers here, are habituated to the traditional lighting more as compared to the innovative smart lighting. The comparatively high price of LED is a factor that had been constraining the adoptability of smart lighting by the end-users in the recent years. However, the continuous decrease in price of LEDs along with improvement in its efficiency is expected to bolster the market during the forecast period.

IoT or the connected technology is experiencing a rapid adoption trend. It is expected that in coming yearâ€™s home automation, smart homes or connected homes usage and adoption will see a dramatic surge with the increase in the market of IoT, the smart lighting industry will be receiving a wide range of opportunity for better market penetration.

Table of Content

2 Introduction

3 Key Takeaways

4 Smart Lighting Market Landscape

5 Smart Lighting Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6 Smart Lighting Market – Five Forces Analysis

7 Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis

8 Global Smart Lighting Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Lighting Types

9 Global Smart Lighting Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

10 Global Smart Lighting Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Connectivity Technology

11 Global Smart Lighting Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

12 Global Smart Lighting Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.2 , Eaton Corporation PLC.

12.3 Honeywell International Inc.

12.4 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

12.5 Lutron Electronics Company Inc.

12.6 Digital Lumens, Inc.

12.7 Legrand SA

12.8 General Electric Company

12.9 Osram Licht AG

12.10 Streetlight. Vision

13 Appendix

