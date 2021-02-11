Global Bike Helmet Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Bike Helmet Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bike Helmet Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Bike Helmet market is valued at 681.66 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 813.89 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.38% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bike Helmet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bike Helmet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia.
At company level, this report focuses on the sales, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
1 Vista Outdoor
2 Dorel
3 Specialized
4 Trek Bicycle
5 Merida
6 Giant
7 ABUS
8 Mavic
9 Scott Sports
10 KASK
11 MET
12 OGK KABUTO
13 Uvex
14 POC
15 Urge
16 Orbea
17 GUB
18 LAS helmets
19 Strategic Sports
20 One Industries
21 Limar
22 Fox Racing
23 Lazer
24 Louis Garneau
25 Moon Helmet
26 Rudy Project
27 Shenghong Sports
28 HardnutZ
29 SenHai Sports Goods
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of World
Segment by Type
1 MTB Helmets
2 Road Helmets
3 Sport Helmets
Segment by Application
1 Commuter & Recreation
2 Sport Games
