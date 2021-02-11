Global Camera Tripods Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Camera Tripods Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Camera Tripods Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In photography, a tripod is used to stabilize and elevate a camera, a flash unit, or other photographic equipment. All photographic tripods have three legs and a mounting head to couple with a camera. The mounting head usually includes a thumbscrew that mates to a female threaded receptacle on the camera, as well as a mechanism to be able to rotate and tilt the camera when it is mounted on the tripod. Tripod legs are usually made to telescope, in order to save space when not in use. Tripods are usually made from aluminum, carbon fiber, steel, wood or plastic.

The global Camera Tripods market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Camera Tripods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Camera Tripods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vitec Group

Benro

MeFOTO

Sirui

Oben

Dolica

Ravelli

Velbon

SONY

Weifeng Group

Vanguard

Bontend

Bonfoto

LVG

SLIK

Nikon

3 Legged Thing

Cullmann

FLM

Induro

Giottos

Foba

Faith

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mini/Table Top-Tripod

Compact Tripod

Full-Sized Tripod

Segment by Application

Convenient to Move

Inconvenient to Move

