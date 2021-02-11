Global Diatomaceous Filter Aid Market Research Report 2019
The diatomaceous earth filter aid has good microporous structure, adsorption performance and anti-compression property, which not only can obtain a better flow rate ratio of the filtered liquid, but also can filter out fine suspended matter and ensure the clarity.
Diatomaceous earth is an ancient single-celled diatom remains deposit. Its characteristics: light, porous, high strength, wear resistance, insulation, insulation, adsorption and filling, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ErtelAlsop
Dicalite Minerals
Xinghui
EP Minerals
Shengzhou Huali Diatomite Products
Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral
Dicalite Management
Pure Process
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Calcined Diatomite Filter Aid
Flux-Calcined Diatomite Filter Aid
Segment by Application
Swimming Pool Filter Media
Water Purification
Beer Filtration
Others
