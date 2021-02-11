Global Door Hardware Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Door Hardware market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Door Hardware market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Door Hardware refers to any of the items that are attached to a door to enhance its functionality or appearance. Door Hardware includes door Handles, locks, hinges, fasteners and other accessories. Door hardware needs to be easy to install and is offered in a variety of materials and finishes to complement the most exacting architectural specifications and decors.

One of the salient features of Door Hardware market is the cooperation with downstream door manufactures and Construction project contractors, which brings more income than the retail sales.Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will keep growing fast in future period, with the expanding market and innovation products. In terms of year 2018, APAC holds the largest market share, with about 1937.32 Million USD sales revenue totally, followed by Europe, with about 32.78% market share. China will keep playing important role in Global market.

In 2018, the global Door Hardware market size was 6550.8 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9662.7 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Door Hardware status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Door Hardware development in North America, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ASSA ABLOY

Hafele

Roto Frank

dormakaba

Siegenia-aubi

Spectrum Brands

Knape and Vogt

Andersen

Tyman plc

KIN LONG Company

Richelieu Inc.

Klein

Allegion

Richards-Wilcox

Marvin Windows & Doors

ABP Beyerle GmbH

SAVIO

L.E. Johnson Products Inc

Masco Corporation

Unison Hardware

INTERSTEEL

Cal-Royal

Hampton

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Aluminum/Metal Door Hardware

PVC Door Hardware

Wood Door Hardware

Glass Door Hardware

In 2018, Aluminum/Metal Door Hardware accounted for a major share of 44% in the global Door Hardware market. And this product segment is poised to reach 4201.56 M USD by 2025 from 2917.71 M USD in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

In Door Hardware market, Commercial segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 7370.65 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Door Hardware will be promising in the Commercial field in the next couple of years.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Door Hardware status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Door Hardware development in North America, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Door Hardware are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

