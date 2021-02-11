Global Elastomeric Connectors Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Elastomeric Connectors Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Elastomeric Connectors Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Elastomeric Connectors, also called Zebra Connectors or Rubber connectors are used for contacting an LCD with the underlying printed circuit board. The composition out of conductive and non-conductive sections within the elastomeric connector is a cost efficient contact version.
This report focuses on Elastomeric Connectors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Elastomeric Connectors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CAD（HK）Ltd
You Eal
Z-Axis Connector Company
ADKOM
Fuji Polymer Industries
Shin-Etsu
CMAI international limited
Shenzhen ES electronic co., LTD
Glory Sun Group
Ruter Elastomer
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Carbon Elastomer
Metal Elastomer
Others
Segment by Application
Large Size LCD
Small Size LCD
Others
