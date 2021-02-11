Global Fiberglass Light Poles Market Research Report 2019
the Global Fiberglass Light Poles Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fiberglass Light Poles Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Fiberglass light poles are durable and lightweight, light poles are excellent for any application and provide added benefit by not needing heavy equipment to install.
Fiberglass light poles combine extreme light weight with high strength. Fiberglass street light poles are therefore very popular.
The global Fiberglass Light Poles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Fiberglass Light Poles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fiberglass Light Poles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Valmont Industries
NAFCO
Shakespeare
Wood Preservers
PLP Composite Technologies
Lithonia Lighting
Unicomposite
Nantong Chuangmeng Composite Material
Jiangsu Jiuding New Material
Creative Composite
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Square Straight Fiberglass Poles
Round Tapered Fiberglass Poles
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
