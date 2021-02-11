Global Flocculators Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Flocculators Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Flocculators Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flocculators are designed to provide the mixing action and retention time required to adequately coagulate and flocculate solids in wastewater. The main objective of a flocculator is to mix coagulants and flocculants into wastewater and form floatable solids.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Accumax India

Euromac

EIE Instruments

FRC SYSTEMS

Toro Equipment

SPS Engineering

Lenntech

Raypa

Geo Enviro Solution

MSP Laboratory Products & Services

Sunshine Instruments

K-Pack Systems Private Limited

Bio Techno Lab

EIMCO-K.C.P. Ltd

Hindustan Apparatus Mfg. Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Jar Test Apparatus

Pipe Flocculator

Paddle Flocculator

Other

Segment by Application

Medical and Pharma Laboratories

Chemical Industries

Food Industries

Physical Chemistry and Earth Science

