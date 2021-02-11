In this report, the Global Hard Kombucha Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2026 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hard Kombucha Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2026 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In 2018, the global market of Hard Kombucha has reached 55.45 Million USD, and the market will be expanded to 1175.16 million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of 42.35% from 2019 to 2026. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hard Kombucha.

This study researches the market size of Hard Kombucha, presents the global Hard Kombucha sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2017 to 2019, and forecast to 2026.

This report focuses on the key data information of Hard Kombucha in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Hard Kombucha for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2017 to 2019.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

GT’s

Kombrewcha

Boochcraft

KYLA (Full Sail Brewing)

Flying Embers

Wild Tonic

New Holland Brewing

Unity Vibration

JuneShine

Market Segment by Product Type

3-5 Percent ABV

6-8 Percent ABV

Other

Market Segment by Application

Online

Offline

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Asia Pacific Other

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Switzerland

Italy

Italy

Europe Other

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

