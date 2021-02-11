Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A single fuel cell consists of a membrane electrode assembly (MEA) and two flow-field plates delivering about 0.5 and 1V voltage (too low for most applications). Just like batteries, individual cells are stacked to achieve a higher voltage and power. This assembly of cells is called a fuel cell stack, or just a stack.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pragma Industries

Fuel Cell Store

Ballard Power

Pearl Hydrogen

Sunrise Power

Mingtian Hydrogen Energy Technology

Shanghai Shenli Technology

Sinosynergy

Edelman Hydrogen Energy Equipment

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Air-cooled Type

Water-cooled Type

Segment by Application

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Cogeneration

Portable Power Systems

