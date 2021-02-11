Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A single fuel cell consists of a membrane electrode assembly (MEA) and two flow-field plates delivering about 0.5 and 1V voltage (too low for most applications). Just like batteries, individual cells are stacked to achieve a higher voltage and power. This assembly of cells is called a fuel cell stack, or just a stack.
The global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Pragma Industries
Fuel Cell Store
Ballard Power
Pearl Hydrogen
Sunrise Power
Mingtian Hydrogen Energy Technology
Shanghai Shenli Technology
Sinosynergy
Edelman Hydrogen Energy Equipment
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Air-cooled Type
Water-cooled Type
Segment by Application
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)
Cogeneration
Portable Power Systems
