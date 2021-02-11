Global Luxury Furniture Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Luxury Furniture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Luxury Furniture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global market size of Luxury Furniture in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Luxury Furniture in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Luxury Furniture market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Luxury Furniture market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The global Luxury Furniture market is valued at 37363 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 50456 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.39% during 2019 and 2025. In terms of value. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luxury Furniture market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with revenue, market share for each company:

Restoration Hardware

Hooker Furniture Corporation

Knoll

Kimball Hospitality

Molteni Group

Poltrona Frau

Roche Bobois

Scavolini S.p.A.

B&B Italia

Minotti

Ligne Roset

Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa)

Suyen Furniture Group

Fitz Hansen

Eichholtz

Interi Furniture

Turri S.r.l.

Boca do Lobo

Edra

Muebles Pico

Luxury Furniture market size by type:

Wood

Metal

Glass

Other

Luxury Furniture market size by Applications:

Residential

Bedroom

Living Room

Dining Room

Commercial

Hotel

Office

Other

Luxury Furniture market size by region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

France

Netherland

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

