Global Polyols Market 2019: In-depth Analysis by Regions, Production and Consumption by Market Size, and Forecast to 2027

The Polyols Market has observed continuous development in the past decade and is predictable to reach new levels of evolution during the estimate period 2019 to 2027.

About Polyols Market:

Polyols are compounds containing multiple hydroxyl groups used widely in polymer industries. Polyether polyols are prepared by the reaction of monomers like glycerine, sucrose and ethylene glycol with ethylene oxide or propylene oxide. On the other hand, the reaction of these monomers with dibasic acid produces polyester polyol. High tensile strength and shock absorbing properties of polyester polyols to be used in vibration dampening applications. In addition, polyols are also used for bonding and lamination purposes in furniture, construction and packaging industries.

Polyols Market with key Manufacturers:

BASF SE

Coim Group

Covestro AG

Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt. Ltd.

INVISTA (Koch Industries, Inc.)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Polyols & Polymers Pvt.Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Stepan Company

Vertellus Holdings LLC

Segmentation of Global Polyols Market:

The global polyols market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as polyether polyols, polyester polyols and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as flexible polyurethane foams, rigid polyurethane foams, CASE and others. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as building & construction, automotive, furnishing, electronics, footwear and others.

