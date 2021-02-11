Global Portable Wheel Jack Market Research Report 2019
Global Portable Wheel Jack Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A Portable Wheel Jack is a light lifting device that uses a rigid lifting member as a working device to open a heavy object through a small stroke of a top bracket or a bottom bracket.
Portable Wheel Jack are mainly used in factories, mines, transportation and other departments for vehicle repair and other lifting and support work. The structure is light, sturdy, flexible and reliable, and can be carried and operated by one person.
The global Portable Wheel Jack market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Portable Wheel Jack volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Portable Wheel Jack market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Horizon Global
QuickJack
Curt Manufacturing
Jinyun County Zhaoshi Tools
Lippert Components
Gray Manufacturing Company
Osaka Jack
Tronair
Whiting Corporation
Emerson Manufacturing
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hydraulic Portable Wheel Jack
Electric Portable Wheel Jack
Pneumatic Portable Wheel Jack
Segment by Application
Mining
Automative
Other
