Global Powered Smart Cards Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Powered Smart Cards market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Powered Smart Cards market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A smart card, chip card, or integrated circuit card (ICC) is a physical electronic authorization device, used to control access to a resource. It is typically a plastic credit card sized card with an embedded integrated circuit. Many smart cards include a pattern of metal contacts to electrically connect to the internal chip. Others are contactless, and some are both. Smart cards can provide personal identification, authentication, data storage, and application processing. Applications include identification, financial, mobile phones (SIM), public transit, computer security, schools, and healthcare. Smart cards may provide strong security authentication for single sign-on (SSO) within organizations.

Powered Smart Cards use battery-powered smart cards that continuously broadcast their own signal. Powered Smart Cards are commonly used as “beacons” to accurately track the real-time location of assets or in high-speed environments such as tolling. Powered Smart Cards provide a much longer read range than passive tags, but they are also much more expensive.

At present, in developed countries, the Smart Card industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. Smart Card is a technology-intensive industry. Most of products are purchased through the bidding, which need high request to the providers, include the technology, cost, service and so on. With the development in production and technology, Chinese communications operators gradually shift to the domestic manufacturers. It is important for European and North American manufactures to monitor the Asian Market closely and follow any new technologies they may develop or else they may find themselves not able to produce at the speed and with the quality needed.Smart labels market is segmented on the basis of application into banking/payment, access control, and others. In 2018, the banking/payment segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment. The access control segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Powered Smart Cards market size was 634.8 million US$ and is forecast to 1271.1 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Powered Smart Cards.

This study researches the market size of Powered Smart Cards, presents the global Powered Smart Cards sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of Powered Smart Cards in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Australia, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Powered Smart Cards for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Gemalto

OrangeTags

Eastcompeace Technology

Dahua Technology

ChuanDa KeHong New Technology

Dynamics

Watchdata Technologies

Shenzhen Marktrace Co., Ltd

Jinco Universal

ELA Innovation

Beijing Tangan

SYRIS Technology Corp

Guangdong Xinye

Market Segment by Product Type

≤ 3 Years

3-5 Years

> 5 Years

In 2018, 3-5 Years accounted for a major share of 68% in the global Powered Smart Cards market. And this product segment is poised to reach 296.46 M USD by 2025 from 150.87 M USD in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Banking/Payment

Access Control

Others

In Powered Smart Cards market, Banking/Payment segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 116.61 (M Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.36% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Powered Smart Cards will be promising in the Banking/Payment field in the next couple of years.

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

