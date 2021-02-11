Global Radix Ginseng Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Radix Ginseng Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Radix Ginseng Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Radix Ginseng is the dried root of Panax ginseng
The global Radix Ginseng market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Radix Ginseng volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Radix Ginseng market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd
Korean Ginseng Corporation
KANGMEI
CHANGBAI MOUNTAIN ROYAL GINSENG CO.,LTD
Gemini Pharmaceuticals
Atlantic Essential Products, Inc
Captek Softgel
Beehive Botanicals, Inc
Action Labs, Inc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Crude plant material
Capsules and Tablets of Powdered Drugs
Extracts
Tonic Drinks
Lozenges
Others
Segment by Application
Antifatigue
Psychomotor
Antidiabetic
Impotence
Others
