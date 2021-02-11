Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In an integrated circuit manufacturing process, spin-on-carbon (SOC) materials constitute an important layer for the multilayer process to achieve smaller feature size. The SOC layer responds to the photolithography, pattern transformation, substrate planarization, and a variety of other critical processes.This report studies the SOC hardmasks. SOC hardmasks are an increasingly key component of the microchip fabrication process. They are frequently used to improve the resists’ selectivity to silicon during plasma etching, and as chip architectures become more complex the use of hardmasks to improve the aspect ratio of features in silicon is critical.

The global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Brewer Science

Merck

Nano-C

YOUNGCHANG CHEMICAL

Shinetsu

JSR

NISSAN

TOK

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hot-Temperature Spin on Carbon Hardmask

Normal Spin on Carbon Hardmask

Segment by Application

3D Microchip

MEMS & NEMS Deep Etching

Others

