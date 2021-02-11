Global Sound Absorbing Panels Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Sound Absorbing Panels Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Sound absorbing panels are designed to absorb unwelcome background noise inside your space, reducing the echoes, and delivering premium sound quality.
The global Sound Absorbing Panels market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sound Absorbing Panels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sound Absorbing Panels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
NetWell Noise Control
GIK Acoustics
STAR-USG
BNBM
SPAH
BadWave
Acoustic Solution
Armstrong
Gyproc
UsgBoral
Beiyang Building Material Co., Ltd.
Leeyin
Tiange Acoustic
Suzhou Joyo Meihua Acoustic Material
Foshan Tiange Science And Technology
Shanghai Colorbo Industrial
Beijing New Building Material
Saint-Gobain
Knauf Insulation
Burgeree
USG BORAL
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Wooden Sound Absorbing Panels
Mineral Wool Sound Absorbing Panels
Fiberglass Sound Absorbing Panels
Segment by Application
Commercial building
Residential
Industrial building
