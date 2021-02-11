Global Wafer Shippers and Carriers Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Wafer Shippers and Carriers Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wafer Shippers and Carriers Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wafer Shippers and Carriers are the containers to transfer the wafers safely. The Wafer Shippers and Carriers can be opened and closed with the help of robot to support the existing automation in the wafer transport and shipping. The Wafer Shippers and Carriers has to comply with the semiconductor industry standards such as M31, E15.1, E57, E62 and others. The wafer transport box is so designed that it increases the wafer position accuracy along with its operability. The wafer transport box offers removable gasket that provides protection for external contamination. The wafer shipping boxes or wafer transport box are packaged in horizontal wafer shippers and vertical wafer shippers. The advanced wafer transport boxes offer benefits over the traditional mid-range and low range wafer carriers. Some of them includes precise wafer access, reliable equipment operation with automated handling systems and secured wafer protection against damage and contamination.

The global Wafer Shippers and Carriers market is valued at 440 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 680 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wafer Shippers and Carriers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wafer Shippers and Carriers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Entegris

Miraial Co.,Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Polymer

E-SUN

3S Korea

Gudeng Precision

Chuang King Enterprise

Pozzetta

ePAK

Wollemi Technical Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

In-process Containers

Shipment Containers

Segment by Application

300mm Wafer

200mm Wafer

150mm and Below Wafer

