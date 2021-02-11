Halal food Market 2019-2025 Leading Companies- Nestle, Cargill, Nema Food, Midamar, Namet Gida and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Halal Food Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.



Halal food Market



The Arabic word for “permitted.” Halal is commonly seen as “Halal” which means food that is permitted under Islamic guidelines as found in the Qu’ran Most food and drinks are considered Halal unless they are clearly stated as forbidden in the Qur’an (holy book of Islam) and hadith (prophetic traditions). The global Halal Food market is valued at 1140 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Halal Food market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The halal industry is based on a belief that Muslims should eat food and use goods such as cosmetics that are “halalan toyibban”, which means permissible and wholesome. In fact, the halal market is non-exclusive to Muslims, and has gained increasing acceptance among non- Muslim consumers who associate halal with ethical consumerism.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

The halal industry has now expanded beyond the food sector to include pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, health products, toiletries and medical devices as well as service sector components such as logistics, marketing, print and electronic media, packaging, branding, and financing. In addition, the halal food marketplace is emerging as one of the most profitable and influential market arenas in the world food business today.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of halal food increases with the 8.14% average growth rate. East Asia and Middle East & North Africa are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 56.83% of the global consumption volume in total.

Halal food has mainly three types, which include fresh products, frozen salty products, processed products and others. With large number of Islam population and economy development, the consumers will need more halal food products. So, halal food has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good taste halal food through improving technology.



The major raw materials for halal food are fresh meat, food seasoning, packing materials and other additives. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of halal food, and then impact the price of halal food. The production cost of halal food is also an important factor which could impact the price of halal food. The halal food manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

This report studies the global market size of Halal Food in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Halal Food in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Halal Food market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Halal Food market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

